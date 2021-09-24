New Director for Mass MoCA

Christie Edmonds, a veteran leader in the performing and multidisciplinary arts, will become the new director of the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art in October, known as the Mass MoCA. Edmonds, currently executive and artistic director of the Center for the Art of Performance at the University of California, Los Angeles, Joseph C. Thompson, who helped found the museum and led it for more than 32 years.

“It’s a place that resonates with me,” Edmonds said in a telephone interview, “in the way they build a pipeline to help artists dream of the culture ahead.”

Edmonds said she would prioritize issues of equity and inclusion. “It’s predominantly white in that area of ​​the world,” she said. “But the diversity of voices in Mass MoCA’s programming is important and will grow.”

While there will be a change from Southern California to New England Edmonds, each institution has the same annual operating budget — mass MOCA’s annual operating budget was recently reduced from $12 million to $10.5 million due to the pandemic. The annual cost of the University of California Center is $8 million to $10 million.