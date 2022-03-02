World

New documents show US officials knew China was withholding data, trained Wuhan Institute scientists

First in Fox: A legal watchdog has released a 90-page communication record between the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the Wuhan Institute of Virology about the now-infamous laboratory grant.

Judicial Watch has obtained the records, first obtained by Gadget Clock Digital at the request of the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA). The emails point to records between the State Department and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), managed by Dr. Anthony Fawcett, who suggested that U.S. officials were aware of the important information about the coronavirus before the outbreak. .

Tom Fayton, president of Judicial Watch, told Gadget Clock Digital: “These FOIA documents show that the FOCI has withheld information about its failure to provide the required data to COVID-19 in China.” “Slow rolling and rocky, performance gains and its COVID response by the Fawcett agency over China are generally pure barriers.”

FAUCI says future requirements for additional COVID-19 boosters are being monitored

An email from the US Embassy in Beijing on January 7, 2020, titled “PRC response to pneumonia shows increased clarity on past outbreaks, but epidemic data gaps remain” For scientists, risk assessment and strategic collaboration are hampered.

“When [People’s Republic of China (PRC)] Health officials released timely and open general information about the outbreak, the lack of epidemiological information, including an ‘AP curve’ (summary of the onset of the disease), the characteristics of the infected person and other early epidemiological information hindered better risk assessment. And the response from public health officials, “the email said.

READ Also  Heat Wave In Us And Canada Killed 100 Crore Plus Sea Creatures

Authorities have also not released information on how they are defining a ‘case’. To date, these gaps in detailed information and the lack of definitively confirmed pathogens have made it difficult to assess health risks in the United States and around the world.

Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Anthony Fawcett speaks during a daily briefing on December 1, 2021, at the White House in Washington.

Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Anthony Fawcett speaks during a daily briefing on December 1, 2021, at the White House in Washington.
(AP Photo / Susan Walsh)

“The flow of official PRC information on this outbreak is limited to information from the Wuhan Health Commission and the National Health Commission,” the email added. “China is referring to the three official notices issued by the CDC Wuhan Health Commission.”

Coronavirus outbreaks were first recorded in December 2019.

Records also show that U.S. officials worked closely with Chinese counterparts to improve and assist the Wuhan Institute of Virology, the lab where the outbreak eventually occurred.

In the Gadget Clock Special Report, Fawcett outlines a new question about what the government knew about the origin of Kovid.

The US Embassy in Beijing is proud of China’s “significant interest” in a cable global virus project and international cooperation in advancing global virus research in nature, saying “China has shown considerable interest in being a leader in this new global effort.” Holds, organizes symposia, participates in international activities and offers its own joint China Virom project. “

“While the GVP needs to navigate the complex issues of sampling and data sharing across national borders, China’s interest in the Global Viroma project offers a positive indication that health cooperation, global health protection and innovation in science remain a priority for China and potential U.S. -China introduces new ground for cooperation, “just added.

Peter Daszak and Thea Fisher, members of the World Health Organization, members in charge of investigating the origin of COVID-19, sit in a car at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China, on February 3, 2021.

Peter Daszak and Thea Fisher, members of the World Health Organization, members in charge of investigating the origin of COVID-19, sit in a car at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China, on February 3, 2021.
(Reuters / Thomas Peter)

READ Also  Frozen iguanas fall from trees in Florida amid cold snap

In addition, an April 2018 cable shows that NIH-backed specialists have directly assisted lab technicians at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in lab management and maintenance training.

“In addition to the French assistance, experts at the NIH-backed P4 Lab at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston have trained Uhan Lab technicians in lab management and maintenance …” simply says. “The Uhan Institute plans to invite scientists from Galveston Labs to do research at Uhan Lab. A Wuhan Institute of Virology researcher has been training at Galveston Labs for two years and the institute has sent a scientist to work at US CDC headquarters in Atlanta for six months.”

The NIH did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Gadget Clock Digital.

Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says Covid-19 vaccine provides booster shots 90% protection against hospitalization.

NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fawcett Last week, PBS was told that while there was a “reasonable reduction” for symptomatically recognized disease, the overall protection against hospital admissions for serious illnesses between four and five months is still about 78%.

Julia Musto of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.

