New E.U. Measures Set to Restrict Asylum Rights at the Belarus Border

At least 12 people have been killed in a forest crisis on the Polish side of the border, but aid groups say the toll could be higher because authorities have limited access to human rights organizations and journalists in the border area.

Read more on Belarus-Poland border crisis

More than 1,800 people have been repatriated from the Belarussian capital, Minsk, to Iraq, according to Iraqi and European officials.

On Wednesday, Elva Johansson acknowledged that the crisis on the European Union’s border had eased, raising questions about how far the EU was willing to go. Strict lines drawn by countries bordering Belarus.

According to Ms. Johansson, the 8,000 migrants who came via Belarus are now in Poland, Lithuania and Latvia, and 10,000 went to Germany via this route.

Under the new proposal, the registration period for asylum applications in Latvia, Lithuania and Poland can be extended from three to 10 days to four weeks at present. The duration of the claims process can be extended up to four months, after which the migrants are either granted asylum or sent back to their country of origin.

“Lukashenko is trying to sell free access to the EU and that will never be acceptable to us,” Ms Johansson said in announcing the new measures.

Immigration experts say the new measures could have dire consequences for asylum seekers in the bloc and do not support the number of migrants – in the thousands, while the European Union has 450 million inhabitants.