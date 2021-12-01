New E.U. Measures Set to Restrict Asylum Rights at the Belarus Border
BRUSSELS – The European Union (EU) on Wednesday proposed new measures that would allow other member states bordering Poland and Belarus to suspend some protection for asylum seekers, raising concerns that they could reduce the ability of migrants to seek asylum in the bloc.
The European Commission’s proposal would extend the period that the bloc’s executive branch, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland, would be able to detain asylum seekers while processing their applications. Aid groups said the change in rules would leave asylum seekers in a vulnerable and increasingly insecure and cold environment.
EU members bordering Belarus – Poland, Lithuania and Latvia – are cracking down on migrants from Belarus trying to cross into Europe. The proposal, announced Wednesday, appears to be a potential barrier for those seeking asylum and asylum.
The commission said the measures would be temporary and would give member states “flexibility” in resolving asylum claims aimed at addressing the state of emergency in Belarus.
“It’s a firefight,” Margaritis Shinas, the commission’s vice president, told a news conference Wednesday.
For months now, EU officials have been trying to oust Belarussian leader Alexander G. Lukashenko has been accused of waging a “hybrid war” by relaxing Belarusian visa rules for immigrants, most of them Iraqis, and then helping them reach the EU border.
Thousands of people stranded on the border between Poland and Belarus turned into a crisis of growing tensions last month, which also became the scene of fierce fighting between migrants and border guards.
At least 12 people have been killed in a forest crisis on the Polish side of the border, but aid groups say the toll could be higher because authorities have limited access to human rights organizations and journalists in the border area.
Read more on Belarus-Poland border crisis
More than 1,800 people have been repatriated from the Belarussian capital, Minsk, to Iraq, according to Iraqi and European officials.
On Wednesday, Elva Johansson acknowledged that the crisis on the European Union’s border had eased, raising questions about how far the EU was willing to go. Strict lines drawn by countries bordering Belarus.
According to Ms. Johansson, the 8,000 migrants who came via Belarus are now in Poland, Lithuania and Latvia, and 10,000 went to Germany via this route.
Under the new proposal, the registration period for asylum applications in Latvia, Lithuania and Poland can be extended from three to 10 days to four weeks at present. The duration of the claims process can be extended up to four months, after which the migrants are either granted asylum or sent back to their country of origin.
“Lukashenko is trying to sell free access to the EU and that will never be acceptable to us,” Ms Johansson said in announcing the new measures.
Immigration experts say the new measures could have dire consequences for asylum seekers in the bloc and do not support the number of migrants – in the thousands, while the European Union has 450 million inhabitants.
Sylvia Carta, a policy analyst focusing on migration at the Brussels-based European Policy Center, said similar measures adopted elsewhere in the past have had disastrous consequences. For example, delays in registering and processing asylum claims on the Greek islands only resulted in prolonged detention, violation of fundamental rights and an additional burden on both asylum seekers and local authorities, she said.
The new measures still need to be approved by the Council of the European Union, which brings together the 27 ministers of the bloc. After approval, the measures will be applicable for six months but can be extended.
The proposal comes as Poland and other member states have faced criticism from human rights groups for barring entry to the border and arbitrarily denying migrants the right to apply for asylum.
Under EU and international law, anyone seeking asylum within the EU’s borders can apply to a member state. Yet Polish border guards have pushed immigrants back and forth using water cannons and tear gas, and in Lithuania, immigration officials have closed most of their borders.
In October, Poland passed legislation legalizing the pushback process, in violation of European and international law. The European Commission has said there are “numerous question marks” over Polish law and is conducting a detailed analysis, but officials on Wednesday declined to comment.
Camino Mortera-Martinez, a senior research fellow at the Center for European Reform, said the new measures were “rubber-stamping” on the behavior of Poland, Latvia and Lithuania. “Especially Poland, which is breaking all possible asylum laws,” Ms Mortera-Martinez said.
A Polish official said authorities would study the proposal, but said the situation at the border had not been properly addressed. About 3,000 migrants are on the Belarusian side of the border near Poland, the official said.
The number of migrants arriving in Belarus has dropped, but aid groups say they are still stranded on both sides of the border. Activists on the ground say snowfall and cold weather have exacerbated the humanitarian crisis in recent days.
A report released on Wednesday by a group of non-governmental organizations working on the Polish border states that most of those who managed to cross the Polish border were forcibly pushed to the border.
Due to the actions of the authorities in Poland and Belarus, the migrants, without shelter from the rain and cold, and without food, clean water and medical help, have remained in the jungle for many weeks.
“They are dying peacefully in that forest,” said Anna Alboth, a member of the group.
