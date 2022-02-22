New England college student has legs amputated after eating leftover noodles



A bizarre incident involving a college student in New England, who had both his legs amputated after eating leftovers, is getting new attention due to a viral video.

The 19-year-old was admitted to the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) at Massachusetts General Hospital as a result of “shock, multiple organ failure and rash,” the March 2021 edition of the New England Journal reported. Of medicine

The YouTube channel “Chubimu”, run by licensed toxicologist Dr. Bernard Hu, posted a video of the case on February 18. It has been viewed nearly 1 million times since then.

The 19-year-old, identified as “Jesse” in a YouTube video, started having abdominal pain and nausea after eating rice, chicken and low main from a restaurant meal.

According to the journal, he started vomiting and felt cold, general weakness, chest pain, shortness of breath, stiff neck and blurred vision. A few hours before admission, her skin turned purple.

A friend who was with him took him to an emergency room where he was airlifted to hospital. The friend said he ate the same food and vomited but did not get sick slowly.

The guy’s temperature peaked at 105 degrees and his rate was 166 beats per minute. After being admitted to the hospital, his breathing problems worsened and he was reportedly given oxygen.

Blood and urine tests indicated that the man had Neisseria meningitidis. According to Dr. Bernard, “When there are bacteria in the blood, the blood vessels of the whole body dilate, blood pressure decreases and oxygen reaches the organs.”

The man had a “prolonged hospital course” with many complications, including necrosis and gangrene of the arm and leg, which resulted in the amputation of all 10 of his fingers and the lower part of the knee.

Doctors later learned that he had not received a booster shot of the meningococcal conjugate vaccine when he was 16 years old.