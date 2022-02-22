World

New England college student has legs amputated after eating leftover noodles

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
New England college student has legs amputated after eating leftover noodles
Written by admin
New England college student has legs amputated after eating leftover noodles

New England college student has legs amputated after eating leftover noodles

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A bizarre incident involving a college student in New England, who had both his legs amputated after eating leftovers, is getting new attention due to a viral video.

The 19-year-old was admitted to the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) at Massachusetts General Hospital as a result of “shock, multiple organ failure and rash,” the March 2021 edition of the New England Journal reported. Of medicine

A screenshot of the YouTube video: "The rest of the lunch is suspicious of a student. This is what happened to his limbs"

A screenshot of a YouTube video: “Suspicious remains for a student lunch. It happened with his limbs”
(YouTube: Dr. Bernard / Chubimu)

The YouTube channel “Chubimu”, run by licensed toxicologist Dr. Bernard Hu, posted a video of the case on February 18. It has been viewed nearly 1 million times since then.

The 19-year-old, identified as “Jesse” in a YouTube video, started having abdominal pain and nausea after eating rice, chicken and low main from a restaurant meal.

A lively doll has been discovered in the Georgia ‘Body’ forest, the sheriff’s department said

According to the journal, he started vomiting and felt cold, general weakness, chest pain, shortness of breath, stiff neck and blurred vision. A few hours before admission, her skin turned purple.

An intensive care unit.

An intensive care unit.
(iStock)

A friend who was with him took him to an emergency room where he was airlifted to hospital. The friend said he ate the same food and vomited but did not get sick slowly.

The guy’s temperature peaked at 105 degrees and his rate was 166 beats per minute. After being admitted to the hospital, his breathing problems worsened and he was reportedly given oxygen.

READ Also  Rocket that will crash into moon was not built by SpaceX, experts now believe

Florida Walmart throws ‘Hisi Fit’ after buyers confront alleged shopping

Blood and urine tests indicated that the man had Neisseria meningitidis. According to Dr. Bernard, “When there are bacteria in the blood, the blood vessels of the whole body dilate, blood pressure decreases and oxygen reaches the organs.”

Entrance to the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

Entrance to the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.
(Google Maps)

The man had a “prolonged hospital course” with many complications, including necrosis and gangrene of the arm and leg, which resulted in the amputation of all 10 of his fingers and the lower part of the knee.

Doctors later learned that he had not received a booster shot of the meningococcal conjugate vaccine when he was 16 years old.

#England #college #student #legs #amputated #eating #leftover #noodles

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Obama spotted maskless, surrounded by masked construction workers at new Hawaii mansion

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment