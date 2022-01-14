New entry in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Arshi Bharti will be seen competing with Babita ji in the show

Not too long ago there was a brand new entry in ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’. This actress is Arshi Khan, who has been seen in movies earlier than.

The comedy show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ may be very a lot appreciated by the viewers. This show has been entertaining the viewers for the final 13 years. There’s at all times one thing new in the show for the viewers. The great comedy and elegance of all the actors of the show touches the hearts of the individuals. That is the cause that for the final 13 years, this show has been primary in TRP. At the similar time, the makers have now introduced a brand new artist for the viewers in the show.

By the means, there is no such thing as a scarcity of fashionable and glamor in the show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’. From Munmun Dutta to Sunaina Faujdar, many amazingly lovely actors are current in the show. In the meantime, the show now has a brand new fashionable and glamorous actress. This actress is Arshi Bharti, who may be very lovely.

Ever since her entry in ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’, she has been in fixed discussions. Her magnificence and elegance are being mentioned fiercely on social media. Arshi Bharti is so lovely in look that you just will additionally be shocked to see her picture. Arshi can also be very lively on social media and retains sharing her glamorous pictures.

Arshi Bharti is seen in the function of secretary of Mehta Sahab’s boss in ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’. The show has made great headlines as quickly as he takes his entry. In the show, Arshi is seen giving competitors to Babita ji i.e. Munmun Dutta. Her fashion and elegance is so superb that she is thrashing Babita ji.

Please inform that Arshi Bharti is a resident of Jamshedpur and her full title is Arshi Bharti Shandilya. Arshi holds a certificates in Advertising and marketing and Promoting Psychology Filmmaking. At the similar time, you will be shocked to know that Arshi’s age is simply 22 years.

With this, speaking about his profession, he has earlier been seen in Kriti Sanon and Arjun Kapoor’s movie ‘Panipat’. On this movie, he performed the function of Kriti Sanon’s buddy. After this he made his TV debut ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’.