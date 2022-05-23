New French minister denies rape accusations, says disability makes it impossible
A newly appointed minister of Emmanuel Macron’s authorities has denied raping two girls, insisting that his disability makes him incapable of sexually assaulting somebody.
Damien Abad, the newly appointed minister for solidarity and the disabled is accused of raping a girl in 2010 and one other in 2011.
One of many girls filed a grievance to the police towards Abad in 2017 which was closed with out additional motion, Abad stated.
“I contest with the best power these accusations of sexual violence,” he stated in an announcement.
“The sexual relations that I’ve had all through my life have all the time been by mutual consent.”
Abad stated his disability, a dysfunction known as arthrogryposis that impacts all 4 of his limbs, made it bodily impossible for him to undress or carry somebody.
The accusers have no idea one another in keeping with MediaPart which broke the story. One of many girls stated she went for dinner with Abad in October 2010 after he pursued her persistently. She stated she drank a glass of champagne and awakened in a resort room in her underwear with Abad. She stated she doesn’t recall how she obtained there.
The girl stated she tried to confront Abad in current weeks in regards to the incident however she didn’t get a response.
