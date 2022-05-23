New French minister denies rape accusations, says disability makes it impossible



A newly appointed minister of Emmanuel Macron’s authorities has denied raping two girls, insisting that his disability makes him incapable of sexually assaulting somebody.

Damien Abad, the newly appointed minister for solidarity and the disabled is accused of raping a girl in 2010 and one other in 2011.

New French minister Damien Abad has been accused of rape by two girls in separate instances. Credit score:AP

One of many girls filed a grievance to the police towards Abad in 2017 which was closed with out additional motion, Abad stated.

“I contest with the best power these accusations of sexual violence,” he stated in an announcement.