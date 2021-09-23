New FTC memo calls on big companies to focus on ‘structural dominance’

In a memo to employees this week, FTC Chair Lena Khan outlined her new priorities for the agency: focusing on power imbalances, reducing harm to consumers, and addressing “mass consolidation.” Khan wrote that the agency should focus its efforts and adjust its strategic approach to tackle issues created by “next generation technologies, innovations and emerging industries across all sectors”.

And without mentioning Amazon, Apple, or Facebook by name, Khan’s list of priorities for the FTC indicates the tech giant could face much closer scrutiny from the agency.

First, Khan said, the FTC should take a “holistic” approach to how it treats antitrust violations, which can prove harmful to independent businesses and workers as well as consumers. Khan wrote, “Business models that centralize control and profits while outsourcing risks, liabilities and costs also require special scrutiny, noting that the deeply asymmetric relationship between the controlling firm and dependent entities is vulnerable to abuse.” May mature,” Khan wrote.

Khan wants the agency’s enforcement efforts to focus on the root causes and incentives of illegal conduct, such as “conflicts of interest, business models, or structural dominance.”

The concept of structural dominance is a familiar topic to Khan. She wrote about it when she was a student at Yale Law School, in a now famous paper where she argued that Amazon had managed to overcome monopoly laws to such an extent that its structural strength allowed it to have a cascading effect in the economy. gives. In that paper, Khan cites Uber as an example of a company that also exhorted the way investors are “willing to fund predatory growth” whose investors are confident enough to endure significant losses. Forced that they would recover their loss one day and then some.

Khan’s memo this week echoes his earlier argument, describing the “increasing role of private equity and other investment vehicles” in a way that “could distort general incentives” and foster unfair competition. . “The research documents how gatekeepers and major intermediaries across the economy are able to use their significant market position to raise fees, set terms, and protect and expand their market power,” she writes. The deeply asymmetric relationship between the firm and the dependent entities can be ripe for abuse.”

In addition, Khan wants to find ways for the FTC to strengthen its merger enforcement, “to overcome the massive consolidation and dominance that enables it in the markets,” and examine how the contracts “remove competition.” May perpetuate unfair practices or unfair or deceptive practices.”

She also named non-compete agreements that restrict workers from whom they can take jobs, and repair rights restrictions as examples of unfair contracts. Apple in particular has been criticized for the way it limits how many Apple devices users can repair, and the FTC said earlier this year that it would fight such restrictions. “Consumers, workers, franchisees and other market participants are at a significant disadvantage when they are unable to freely negotiate terms and conditions,” Khan wrote in the memo.