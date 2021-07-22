New gadgets launching on July 26

Amazon Prime Day sale 2021: Amazon is bringing its annual Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021 with many attractive offers. There will also be new smartphones, earphones and other new gadgets and customers are also waiting for them.

New Delhi. Amazon, one of the largest e-commerce platforms in India, is bringing its Amazon Prime Day sale 2021 like every year. This sale will start on July 26 and will last for 2 days. There are offers on the already existing products, as well as many new products are also being launched on 26th July, including gadgets from many big brands, which the customers are eagerly waiting for.

Who will get the benefit of Amazon Prime Day sale offers

Only Amazon Prime members will get the benefit of this sale offer. Prime membership can be availed for a year for Rs 999 and for a month at Rs 129. Youth offers are available on Prime membership for customers in the age group of 18-24 years. In this, they can get Prime membership and all its benefits at 50% discount.

This 26th & 27th July, #DiscoverJoy.

Dive into great deals on the latest appliances this #AmazonPrimeDay. Join Prime Now! https://t.co/E6ktQ5jxMI pic.twitter.com/crW44cFnqM — Amazon India (@amazonIN) July 20, 2021

Gadgets launching on July 26

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition – Samsung is launching the new M21 phone of its M series on the day of Prime Day sale. This is the 2021 edition of the M21 that Samsung launched last year. It has a 6.4-inch screen, triple rear camera with 48-megapixel main camera, 6000 mAh battery, fast charging, etc. Key features.

Redmi Note 10T 5G Xiaomi’s Note 10T 5G is also launching on the same day as the Prime Day sale. The main feature of this phone is that it supports 5G. This is the first phone from Xiaomi to be launched in India which supports 5G. It has main features like 6.5 inch screen, triple rear camera with 48 megapixel main camera, 5000 mAh battery, fast charging etc.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G OnePlus’ Nord 2 is also launching on the day of Prime Day sale. This phone supports 5G. It has a 6.43 inch screen, triple rear camera with 50 megapixel main camera, 4500 mAh battery, fast charging etc. Key features are.

pTron Bassbuds Ultima TWS PTron is launching its new wireless earbuds on the day of Prime Day sale. Active noise cancellation is the main feature in this.

Ambrane power bank Ambrane is launching its new power bank on the same day as the Prime Day sale. It has the feature of 20W fast charging.

bank offers

Along with attractive offers and discounts on all products, Amazon has also provided many bank offers in the Prime Day sale. There is a facility of up to Rs.4000 off on coupons and extra up to Rs.5000 off on exchange. There is also the facility of no cost charge for EMI for up to 9 months. Also, if you use HDFC Bank credit or debit cards, you will also get an additional 10% discount. You will also get 5% reward points on using ICICI Bank credit cards.

