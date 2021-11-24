New generation of masters ready

Tennis has survived generational changes before and it will happen again. Tennis will never be lost when the trio of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic retires. Maharathi will come again to keep moving ahead of him. Tennis pundits have concluded that world number two Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Dominic Thiem will be the future quartet of masters. This is a group of new players who want to write the next chapter of the game.

Björn Borg, Jimmy Connors and John McEnroe were at the top at one point, and when they finished their careers, everyone assumed tennis was over. He will never have a great player. The tradition of great players is over. But this did not happen and in their place, the tribe of masters got frozen in tennis. Then there was Pete Sampras and Andre Agassi in tennis and they were at the top. When Sampras retired, it was again thinking that tennis was over.

Then we had Novak, Roger and Rafa. If you had asked just before he came, everyone would have said, ‘Well… tennis won’t be interesting anymore.’ It is the same here. Tennis is a great sport, so one should not think that why would our generation miss anything? Medvedev defeated Djokovic at September’s US Open to earn his first Grand Slam title, while Thiem needed a fifth-set tiebreak to knock out Zverev in the 2020 New York final. Both Zverev and Tsitsipas are still in search of their first major titles. Both lost two sets 2-0 at the 2020 US Open and this year’s French Open finals respectively.

Among men today, Federer, Nadal and Djokovic are all tied on 20-20 Grand Slam titles. Novak Djokovic is a man of record. The Serbian champion’s journey to victory on the ATP Tour in recent years has been really impressive. Continuity in performance and results has certainly been a remarkable achievement for the Serbian player, who has the potential to smash all conceivable records by the end of his tennis career.