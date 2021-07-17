New Genshin Impact 2.0 Inazuma artifacts: ‘Emblem of Severed Fate’ & ‘Shimenawa’s Reminiscence’ bonus effects leaked

Genshin Impact 2.0 will be released very soon and players will have a ton of new features and additions to play with, including some new artifact sets for them to use. These artifact sets will provide players with some powerful bonuses for many of their characters, and they will likely want to farm for these new pieces once they set foot in Inazuma. They can learn about the Emblem of Severed Fate and the Shimenawa’s Reminiscence artifact sets and what their effects are here.Genshin Impact 2.0: Inazuma artifact sets revealedHere are the following new artifacts effects in Version 2.0They are Emblem of Severed Fate Sets and Shimenawa’s Reminiscence Sets#GenshinImpact pic.https://www.gadgetclock.com/esports/twitter.com/Ssjzzu9rEV— ThePotatoImpact x Inazuma (@ThePotatoImpact) July 9, 2021The new sets have recently been revealed and players can get an official look at both the Emblem of Severed Fate artifact set and the Shimenawa’s Reminisicence set. These two sets will provide some powerful bonuses, and players will likely be able to use them on many different characters.Emblem of Severed Fate: 2-Piece set will provide Energy Recharge 20%, and the 4-Piece set will increase Elemental Burst DMG by 25% of Energy Recharge.Shimenawa’s Reminiscense: 2-Piece Set will increase ATK by 18% and the 4-Piece set will activate when casting an Elemental Skill. If the character has 15 or more Energy, they will lose 15 Energy and Normal Attack DMG is increased by 50% for 10 seconds. These new artifact sets will be powerful on many characters, and supports who require Energy Recharge like Mona will definitely enjoy the Emblem of Severed Fate artifact set. On the other hand, the Shimenawa’s Reminiscense may be useful on characters like Yoimiya or Childe who will benefit greatly from boosts to their Normal Attack DMG.Also read: Genshin Impact character leaks: Baal to be an unplayable character for the next two updatesInazuma artifact domains leaked:Inazuma domains are pretty too pic.https://www.gadgetclock.com/esports/twitter.com/ZMgcF41Pb6— JAN || HYUNJULY🍀 (@TASTEOFL0VE) July 10, 2021Players will need to acquire these artifacts from the new Inazuma domains which have stunning appearances unlike any previous domains. They will need to unlock these domains and defeat the enemies within to receive these new artifact sets for their characters. Players will be able to access both of these new domains in Genshin Impact 2.0, so they should make sure to have some resin saved up to take them on.Also read: Mistsplitter Reforged sword in Genshin Impact: Stats, suitable characters, passive skill, and more leaks Genshin Impact 2.0 is just around the corner, and players won’t have to wait much longer to get a hold of these new artifact sets. With Inazuma so close, fans should definitely make sure they have the resources ready for their new characters and artifacts.Also read: Genshin Impact 2.0 release date and upcoming character banners revealed 0 0 Reply x Edit Delete Delete the comment? No thanks Delete Cancel Update Login to reply Cancel Reply