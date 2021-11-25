New German Chancellor Faces a Slate of Foreign Policy Crises

Rarely has a German leader come to power with such a burning crisis.

When Olaf Schulz is sworn in as Chancellor in early December, he will face growing epidemics, tensions on the Polish-Belarusian border, Russia’s president gathering troops near Ukraine, more conflicting China and less trusting United States.

“While we were negotiating, some of the crises came up dramatically and developed,” said Robert Habeck, Greens co-leader and Mr. Schulz’s appointed vice-chancellor said at a joint news conference to unveil his new administrative agreement. “We are taking responsibility for the government in times of crisis.”

The campaign did not discuss foreign policy much, but it is likely to dominate in the first months of the new administration. Since Germany took over the presidency of the Group of 7 in January, Shri. Scholz will be immediately targeted for attention on international issues.

On Wednesday, the incoming vice-chancellor clarified his priorities.

“Sovereign Europe is the key to our foreign policy,” Mr Scholes told reporters. “As the most economically strong and most populous country in Central Europe, it is our duty to make this sovereign Europe possible, to promote it and to move forward.”