New German Chancellor Faces a Slate of Foreign Policy Crises
Rarely has a German leader come to power with such a burning crisis.
When Olaf Schulz is sworn in as Chancellor in early December, he will face growing epidemics, tensions on the Polish-Belarusian border, Russia’s president gathering troops near Ukraine, more conflicting China and less trusting United States.
“While we were negotiating, some of the crises came up dramatically and developed,” said Robert Habeck, Greens co-leader and Mr. Schulz’s appointed vice-chancellor said at a joint news conference to unveil his new administrative agreement. “We are taking responsibility for the government in times of crisis.”
The campaign did not discuss foreign policy much, but it is likely to dominate in the first months of the new administration. Since Germany took over the presidency of the Group of 7 in January, Shri. Scholz will be immediately targeted for attention on international issues.
On Wednesday, the incoming vice-chancellor clarified his priorities.
“Sovereign Europe is the key to our foreign policy,” Mr Scholes told reporters. “As the most economically strong and most populous country in Central Europe, it is our duty to make this sovereign Europe possible, to promote it and to move forward.”
Some analysts expect Mr. Scholes to make significant changes from his predecessor, Angela Merkel, who accompanied him to a group of 20 meetings last month and introduced him to several world leaders, including President Biden.
But at a time when many fires are burning internationally and some structural geopolitical changes are taking place, the situation – and its two other staunch coalition partners – Mr. Schulz’s hand can be forcibly held.
In Europe, one of Mr Schulz’s first trials is how to deal with Poland, which has violated some democratic principles based on its membership in the European Union but is under pressure from neighboring Belarus, a Russian ally.
Min. Scholz’s Social Democrats have traditionally been loyal to Russia, supporting projects such as the controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. But if Moscow launches another offensive in Ukraine, it will be a significant test.
As for China, the picture is more complicated.
As Beijing has become more confrontational and German industry has spoken more clearly about its dependence on the Chinese market, Germany’s China policy has been able to evolve from the Merkel-era merchant soft touch, analysts say.
“For structural reasons, the German position on China will be more stringent,” Mr Klein-Brockhoff said. “Mr. Scholz is no match. But he is not Merkel, and he will have to face pressure from other parties in his government,” he said.
On Wednesday, Mr. Scholes hinted at a more value-based foreign policy.
“Whoever we are, we are a democracy, we stand for freedom and the rule of law, will definitely play a role, because we are connected to some countries, especially the United States, because these are the values that shaped us,” he said.
In the United States, Mr. Scholz appears to be a middle-left ally in Mr. Biden. Both the White House and the German Chancellery have not been in the hands of center-left leaders since the second term of former President Bill Clinton.
But some in Berlin want to rely more on Washington.
“We do not know how credible the Biden administration is and how long it will remain in power,” said Jana Puglerin of the European Council on Foreign Relations.
As one of Mr. Scholz’s advisers put it: “Biden America is first, only more humble.”
