New Guatemalan migrant caravan expected to arrive at southern border in May when Title 42 ends



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A convoy of immigrants from Guatemala is expected to reach the southern border by May 23, the day Title 42 is expected to expire, Gadget Clock Digital has confirmed.

Brandon Jude, president of the National Border Patrol Council, confirmed to Gadget Clock Digital that a convoy was heading toward the southern border, adding that it would shrink before it reached the United States.

Desantis warns immigrants on DC buses from Texas: ‘Don’t come to Florida. Life will not be easy for you ‘

“Yes, I have been informed that a convoy is planning to leave Guatemala on May 23 with the intention of reaching the US border,” Jude wrote in an email. “The problem with caravans is that they often split into smaller groups after entering Mexico.”

“Organized crime or cartels isolate them before they reach our borders because of the optics,” he continued. “I can’t say if this will happen with this particular caravan, but that’s the trend.”

Immigrants take selfies after crossing the border into the United States

Jude added that it might be a “crapshoot” to see if the big caravan would break up into smaller ones.

Gadget Clock Digital traveled to Yuma, Arizona on Monday and Tuesday with several members of the House Oversight Committee to look into the ongoing crisis on the Southern Border.

During a night visit to the Yuma border, two migrants were seen taking a selfie while two border patrol agents were waiting for hundreds of migrants to arrive by bus.

Jude told Gadget Clock Digital during the border survey that selfies would help cartels advertise their services.

“They use them to show everyone, ‘Look? Look. See how easy it was,'” Jude said. “‘These people are happy. Give me $ 1,000, and you can be happy too.'”

Judd Biden dismissed the administration’s report on illegal immigrants being given taxpayer-funded free smartphones as “one of the stupidest things I’ve ever heard.” The Biden administration says the phones are used to track immigrants leaving the United States