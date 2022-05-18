New Hampshire person of interest sought after retired couple slain on hike



New Hampshire authorities on Tuesday launched a sketch of an person, probably linked to the demise of a Harmony couple who have been discovered lifeless at gunpoint final month whereas they have been out for a hike.

From the late 20’s to early 30’s, the person was described as a person with medium construct and quick brown hair. He’s about 5 toes, 10 inches tall.

Lacking New Hampshire couple shot lifeless in wooden: police

The New Hampshire Division of Justice reported that Jesse Wendy Reed, 66, and Stephen Reed, 67, former worldwide humanitarian staff, have been discovered April 21 in a wooded space of ​​a park in Harmony. The couple went for a stroll a ways from their house on April 18th.

Family members turn out to be anxious when they don’t hear from this couple. An post-mortem later dominated that each deaths have been homicides.

The person within the sketch was seen carrying a backpack within the neighborhood of the April 18 taking pictures, authorities stated.

The Concorde Police Division additionally introduced a 33,500 reward for data resulting in the arrest and arrest. About $ 20,000 of the prize fund got here from an nameless donor.

The Concorde Police Division will be contacted at (603) 225-8600. Suggestions will be submitted anonymously by contacting the Harmony Regional Crimeline at (603) 226-3100.