New Interstate Task Force On Illegal Guns To Focus On Safety Of New York City – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams met Wednesday morning for their first meeting of the Interstate Task Force on Illegal Guns.

It focuses on getting illegal guns off the streets and tracking them before they reach New York City, CBS2’s Elijah Westbrook reported.

The meeting was the first of its kind. The governor and the mayor highlighted the importance of getting weapons off the street to make the Big Apple a safer place. It comes after one of the latest shootings in the city, at Jacobi Hospital on Tuesday afternoon.

“We’re also saying where are these guns coming from?” Hochul said.

The governor stressed getting to the root of the problem, tracking the origin of the weapons. Hochul and Adams shined a grim light on the reality of what gun violence is creating.

“We have become an ocean of violence, a sea of violence. And as I have indicated, there are many rivers that are feeding this sea. And if we don’t build a dam on each one of the rivers, we are going to become counter productive,” Adams said.

“The numbers are going upwards, and we’re also concerned about the victims of these crimes, in particular when members of our law enforcement are gunned down for doing nothing more than showing up,” Hochul added.

In the latest joint effort to bring state and city leaders from nine Northeastern states, the new task force is expected to take on an aggressive approach to increasing public safety. According to the governor, the plan will include setting up information-sharing systems — ways to share intelligence and tactics while partnering with prosecutors and law enforcement agencies in each region.

“What we have to focus on is real time gathering of intelligence. Not wait a couple of days, not wait until a lab is finished analyzing, real time, immediate response,” Hochul said.

A performance review will be released in the coming days. Hochul said she is currently looking at the data and will readjust as needed.

