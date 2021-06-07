New Israeli Government Might Not Mean Major Policy Changes

Naftali Bennett, who leads a small right-wing occasion, and Yair Lapid, the centrist chief of the Israeli opposition, have joined forces to attempt to kind a various coalition to unseat Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving prime minister.

Spanning Israel’s fractious political spectrum from left to proper, and counting on the assist of a small Arab, Islamist occasion, the proposed coalition, dubbed the “change authorities” by supporters, may sign a profound shift for Israel. Its leaders have pledged to finish the cycle of divisive politics and inconclusive elections.

The opposition events introduced a coalition settlement on Wednesday. However even when they survive a vote of confidence within the Parliament and kind a authorities, toppling Mr. Netanyahu, how a lot change would their “change authorities” deliver, when a few of the events agree on little else in addition to antipathy for Israel’s longest-serving chief?

Mr. Bennett, whose occasion received seven seats in Parliament, is commonly described as additional to the proper than Mr. Netanyahu. Whereas Mr. Netanyahu eroded the thought of a two-state answer to the Israeli-Palestinian battle, Mr. Bennett, a religiously observant champion of Jewish settlement within the occupied West Financial institution, brazenly rejects the idea of a sovereign Palestinian state and has advocated annexing West Financial institution territory.