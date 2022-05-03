New Jersey amusement park worker dies after falling from elevated lift, reports say



A contract worker at an amusement park in New Jersey died after falling from an elevator while working inside a boardwalk attraction, according to a recent report.

Robert W. Sanger, 62, was working as a welder and was in an elevated elevator inside Gillian’s Wonderland Park in Ocean City, New Jersey at the time of the fall, local collaborator Fox 29 reported. Shortly after 10:30 a.m. Monday, he fell from an unknown height and was taken to an area hospital, but was not rescued.

City spokesmen did not immediately respond to Gadget Clock Digital’s request for information, but said Fox 29 Sanger lived in Pittsburgh, New Jersey and worked for a company called Cargo Tech International.

Florida Freefall Tragedy: State Agency Hires Forensic Engineer to Investigate Teen Amusement Park Deaths

In a statement released Monday, Mayor J.A. Gillian – who is also president of Gillian’s Wonderland Peer – said the business’s “thoughts and prayers go to his family.”

“We are cooperating with all relevant authorities to thoroughly investigate the cause of this tragic accident,” Gillian wrote. “We will provide as much information as we can.”

The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the death, the report said.

Monday’s tragedy comes just weeks after 14-year-old Tire Sampson died on March 24 after falling from a freefall ride in Orlando, Florida’s Icon Park. His death is also the subject of an ongoing investigation.