New Jersey COVID Omicron Update: 10 Hudson County school districts switching to remote learning amid spike in cases



NEW JERSEY (WABC) — At least 10 of 13 school districts in Hudson County have decided to switch back to remote learning next week as daily COVID cases skyrocket in New Jersey.

Bayonne, Jersey City, Harrison, Union City, West New York, Weehawken, Guttenberg, Hoboken, East Newark and North Bergen will go remote from Jan. 3 to at least Jan. 7.

Secaucus schools will be held in person, but with half days.

North Bergen schools Superintendent George Solter said having in-person classes is not worth the risk.

“It was a decision based on what’s the best for for the school district, what’s the best for the kids, what’s best for the teachers,” Solter said.

The news comes as New Jersey reported a record number of 27,975 positive daily tests.

The previous record was 20,483 which was set one day earlier on Wednesday.

Bayonne Director of Emergency Management Director Ed “Junior” Ferrante said it follows recent long testing lines across New Jersey and New York City from a surge of people wanting to get tested during the holidays.

ALSO READ | Woman spends 5 hours in airplane bathroom after testing positive for COVID mid-flight

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

Omicron variant symptoms: what to know even if you are vaccinated

New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Submit a News Tip or Question