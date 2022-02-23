New Jersey COVID Omicron Update: ‘Boost NJ2 Week’ now underway to improve vaccination rate in state



NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) — There is a drive to get people boosted in New Jersey called “Boost NJ2 Week” now underway.

Governor Phil Murphy said last week that only 51% of people in New Jersey have received their booster.

The drive to get third shots in the arms of the unboosted began Wednesday and runs through March 1.

Statewide, the infection rate is down to 3.4%.

“For the roughly 49% of you who are eligible for your booster but have yet to receive it, omicron is still among us,” he said. “It may have fewer targets, but it is still out on us.”

Governor Murphy said although we have some warm days, we are not at the point where people are spending most of their time outside, making it important for everyone to get their third shot.

“I especially want to encourage all parents of children ages 5 and up to please visit one of our hundreds of vaccination locations and get your children vaccinated,” Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said.

Murphy also said the time has come to end the state’s regular coronavirus briefings.

Murphy said that with mandates ending, specifically the requirement for masks in school, the state is entering its new normal.

“As we move into our new normal and transition from a pandemic stance to endemic one, there is no longer the need for us to gather at a set time every week,” Murphy said.

The last briefing will be March 4, the two year anniversary of COVID being detected in the state

Meantime, in Newark, city officials said they’ve seen their infection rate drop dramatically.

Still, there are four pop-up vaccination sites throughout the city.

Mayor Ras Baraka said that they will take a look at possibly dropping the indoor mask mandate next week, even though he admits people are fatigued.

