New Jersey COVID Omicron Update: NJ to lift school mask mandate starting next month



NEW JERSEY (WABC) — Governor Phil Murphy announced Monday that he is lifting New Jersey’s school mask mandate starting next month.

It comes as case numbers continue to decline in the Tri-State area following the omicron surge.

Murphy announced on Twitter that the mandate will be lifted starting March 7.

Effective March 7, the statewide mask mandate in schools will be lifted. Balancing public health with getting back to some semblance of normalcy is not easy. But we can responsibly take this step due to declining COVID numbers and growth in vaccinations. https://t.co/CjnIYZycCe — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) February 7, 2022

“Balancing public health with getting back to some semblance of normalcy is not easy,” he wrote. “But we can responsibly take this step due to declining COVID numbers and growth in vaccinations.”

The governor said that officials will plan to provide guidance to New Jersey schools to help them make the best decisions on when masks should or should not be worn.

Murphy said school districts and childcare facilities can continue to implement universal masking policies after the mandate is lifted in March. Schools will not be permitted to bar the use of facial coverings by individuals and will be expected to take disciplinary action in instances of bullying should they arise due to an individual’s choice to continue wearing a mask.

“We are not going to manage COVID to zero, we have to learn how to live with COVID as we move from a pandemic to an endemic phase of this virus,” Murphy said.

School mask mandates are expected to expire this month in New York and Connecticut.

NY Governor Kathy Hochul indicated late last week that changes to the state’s mandates are coming, as the current order requiring vaccination or masking in businesses expires Feb. 10, and the mask mandate for schools expires Feb. 21.

