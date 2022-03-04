World

New Jersey COVID Update: Murphy ending school, day care mask mandate as public health emergency ends

28 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
New Jersey COVID Update: Murphy ending school, day care mask mandate as public health emergency ends
Written by admin
New Jersey COVID Update: Murphy ending school, day care mask mandate as public health emergency ends

New Jersey COVID Update: Murphy ending school, day care mask mandate as public health emergency ends

NEW JERSEY (WABC) — Gov. Phil Murphy held his final regularly scheduled COVID briefing on Friday, marking two years since the first case was confirmed in New Jersey.

He announced that the statewide school and day care mask mandate would be lifted on Monday and the statewide public health emergency would come to an end.

“We’ve persevered and fought,” Murphy said. “That’s why we’re at this point today. With all we have done to ensure the preparedness of our health care system and with the advent of both the vaccines and treatments, we are ready to move forward and to not live our lives in fear.”

Murphy said hospitalizations continue to tail off and the number of cases of in-school transmission is also in a good place.

But the state will stay under a normal state of emergency, first declared on March 9, 2020. Murphy noted the state also is still under “the state of emergency that was declared in the aftermath of Superstorm Sandy by then Gov. Christie in 2012.”

The announcement comes the same day NYC Mayor Eric Adams announced he would drop the mask mandate for public schools and vaccine requirements for businesses, restaurants and bars.

RELATED | Mayor Eric Adams says Key to NYC, public school masks mandate both end on Monday

Over the last two years, Murphy has given 257 COVID updates on the state’s progress throughout the pandemic.

He said the anniversary is the right time to end the in-person briefings. Even as the briefings end, Murphy said the state will continue to provide updated numbers online and via social media.

READ Also  Karim Benzema, French Soccer Star, Is Convicted in Sex Tape Scandal

Before the end of the update, Murphy paid tribute to the more than 30,000 New Jerseyans who have died of COVID.

HIs voice cracked with emotion as he recalled honoring 646 of them during his briefings over the last two years.

“I have called each and every one of their families, speaking with well more than 1,000 family members,” Murphy said. “They told me stories and brought me in on inside family stories and jokes, some calls were lighthearted and we laughed together over happy memories and many were brutal and somber and we cried together over what had been lost. And all are forever in my memory and our memory. We honor them still. We honor each and every single one, hard to believe, of the more than 30,000 lives lost. So for all of them lets do one final moment of silence.”

Before concluding his final briefing, Murphy offered the following advice to all New Jerseyans:

“As we move to this next phase, all I can say is this: be safe, be smart, enjoy the oncoming spring, enjoy getting together with family and friends, and don’t be a knucklehead.”

national geographic covid newsletter sign up

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a COVID Question

Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.


#Jersey #COVID #Update #Murphy #school #day #care #mask #mandate #public #health #emergency #ends

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Canadian groups coordinating delivery of fuel, food and resources to truckers protesting vaccine mandate

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment