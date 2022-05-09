World

New Jersey Ends AMBER Alert for 4-Year-Old Boy – Gadget Clock

10 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
New Jersey Ends AMBER Alert for 4-Year-Old Boy – Gadget Clock
Written by admin
New Jersey Ends AMBER Alert for 4-Year-Old Boy – Gadget Clock

New Jersey Ends AMBER Alert for 4-Year-Old Boy – Gadget Clock

Police Lights Generic NBC4 19 2

An AMBER Alert has been canceled after state police began a manhunt Monday afternoon for a 4-year-old boy reported missing in Salem City, New Jersey.

The missing boy was found safely about an hour after the alert was first issued.

State police from New Jersey and Delaware confirmed the boy was tracked down in the latter state.

The boy had last been seen at Cedar Grove Apartments located at 469 Grieves Parkway.

Authorities had issued a statewide search for a black 2010 Ford Fusion in connection with the reported abduction.

#Jersey #Ends #AMBER #Alert #4YearOld #Boy #NBC #York

READ Also  Human remains found in car of missing Idaho teen

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment