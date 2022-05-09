New Jersey Ends AMBER Alert for 4-Year-Old Boy – Gadget Clock





An AMBER Alert has been canceled after state police began a manhunt Monday afternoon for a 4-year-old boy reported missing in Salem City, New Jersey.

The missing boy was found safely about an hour after the alert was first issued.

State police from New Jersey and Delaware confirmed the boy was tracked down in the latter state.

The boy had last been seen at Cedar Grove Apartments located at 469 Grieves Parkway.

Authorities had issued a statewide search for a black 2010 Ford Fusion in connection with the reported abduction.