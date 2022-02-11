World

New Jersey fire: Firefighters battling building blaze in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) — One man was rescued and more than a dozen residents were displaced after a large fire in Jersey City on Friday afternoon.

The fire was reported at a three-story residential building around 4 p.m. on Van Horne Street.

Thick black smoke could be seen billowing out from the fire as well as flames coming out of the roof.

A Jersey City police officer who was first on the scene ran into the building where the fire originated and rescued one man. The victim suffered third-degree burns and was taken to a local hospital.

The Jersey City Fire Department said the fire may have originated in the top floor to the back of the building.

Homes in this section of the city are attached, which means the fire is more likely to spread to neighboring structures.

The upper floors in five of the attached buildings were damaged after the fire spread through the cockloft.

The Red Cross is on the scene to assist 15 displaced residents. The fire is under control at this time.

