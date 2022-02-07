World

New Jersey Gov. Murphy To Lift School Mask Mandate, Sources Say

New Jersey Gov. Murphy To Lift School Mask Mandate, Sources Say
New Jersey Gov. Murphy To Lift School Mask Mandate, Sources Say – Gadget Clock

New Jersey Gov. Murphy To Lift School Mask Mandate, Sources Say – Gadget Clock

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is expected to lift the state’s school mask mandate, sources tell CBS2.

Sources say the mandate will come to an end in March.

The governor is expected to make the announcement during his afternoon COVID briefing.

Stick with CBS2, CBS News New York and CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.


