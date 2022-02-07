New Jersey Gov. Murphy To Lift School Mask Mandate, Sources Say – Gadget Clock

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is expected to lift the state’s school mask mandate, sources tell CBS2.

Sources say the mandate will come to an end in March.

BREAKING: “@GovMurphy…who has imposed some of the nation’s most stringent pandemic-related mandates, will no longer require students and school employees to wear masks, signaling a deliberate shift toward treating the coronavirus as a part of daily life.” https://t.co/71IkWILaxP — Mahen Gunaratna (@GunaRockYa) February 7, 2022

NYC Gun Violence: Man Shot To Death On Bronx Street After Weekend Of Stray Bullet Shootings

The governor is expected to make the announcement during his afternoon COVID briefing.

NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force Investigating Antisemitic Attack And Vandalism In Brooklyn

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

First Alert: CBS2’s 2/7 Yellow Alert Day Forecast

Stick with CBS2, CBS News New York and CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.