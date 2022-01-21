New Jersey gun violence: 18-year-old Robert Cuadra killed by stray bullet in Paterson



PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) — An harmless 18-year-old was struck by a stray bullet and later died on the hospital in New Jersey on Wednesday.Authorities mentioned cops have been known as to Godwin Avenue in Paterson round 6:30 p.m. for a report of a taking pictures.

Responding officers discovered 18-year-old Robert Cuadra mendacity on the sidewalk in entrance of that handle with a gunshot wound to the pinnacle.Not less than 16 photographs have been fired between the 2 males concerned in the gun battle.

Cuadra was taken to Saint Joseph’s College Medical Heart the place he was pronounced useless.

Cuadra was bringing groceries to his grandmother’s house when he was struck.

Regardless of a tough upbringing, Cuadra labored so onerous at college that he earned a scholarship to Montclair State College in the autumn.He was simply seven months away from escaping the poverty and violence he was surrounded by as he grew up.

Mayor Andre Sayegh mentioned he spoke with the teenager’s mom and provided his workplace’s help.

On Thursday night time, pals returned to the scene of the crime to write down condolences for Cuadra’s household.

His mom is mourning the mindless homicide and the wrenching lack of all he was sure to be.

No arrests have been made, however Cuadra’s household says the gunmen ought to flip themselves in.

