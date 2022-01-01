New Jersey Health Officials Tell Residents Not To Go To Emergency Room For COVID Test – Gadget Clock

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey residents are being warned not to go to the emergency room to try to get COVID tests.

State health officials say they are being flooded with requests and want to remind the public emergency departments are for emergencies only.

That includes those experiencing shortness of breath, chest pain or other severe COVID symptoms.

CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ COVID-19 Info Hub | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211 | Centers for Disease Control and Prevention