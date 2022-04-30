New Jersey man arrested for covering license plate, evading Holland Tunnel tolls



JERSEY CITY, New Jersey — One man’s attempt to save some money at the tolls will end up costing him a lot more.

The man used a cashless device to cover his rear license plate, and passed through the cashless toll lane at the Holland Tunnel.

It happened on Friday morning, and police were able to take Sean Nicholas Seagers, 31, of North Bergen into custody.

He is now facing several charges.

ALSO READ | 2 suffer burns in explosion, fire at New Jersey White Castle

EMBED >More News Videos <iframe loading="lazy" width="476" height="267" src="about:blank" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" data-rocket-lazyload="fitvidscompatible" data-lazy-src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11804898"></iframe><noscript><iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11804898" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></iframe></noscript> Anthony Johnson has more after a maintenance worker and employee were burned at an explosion at a White Castle in New Jersey.

———-

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip

Report a correction or typo