New Jersey Officials Warn Storm Will Bring Dangerous Mix Of Snow, Freezing Rain And Strong Winds – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Phil Murphy says the New Jersey Turnpike would be the dividing line for Sunday night time’s storm in New Jersey.

Murphy stated “issues are going to be moist, windy and messy,” in locations north and west of the freeway.

Areas east and south are anticipated to see principally rain, together with robust winds as much as 50 miles per hour.

“Within the southern a part of the state and alongside the Shore, our main concern goes to be with the wind, which might deliver down bushes and energy strains,” the governor stated.

The shift from snow to freezing rain will make for poor driving situations.

“If, just like the governor stated, you’re north and west of the Turnpike, you’ll more than likely see some snow and wintry combine. We ask you to drive with large warning,” stated New Jersey Division of Transportation Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti. “However even in case you are south and east of the Turnpike line, with all of the water that’s predicted to return down, we ask all people to keep up posted speeds, to drive fastidiously and hold acceptable distances.”

Murphy has not declared a state of emergency, however urged folks to make use of warning.

“This storm… won’t go within the document books for accumulation of snow. God keen, it gained’t go within the document books for different causes,” he stated. “However it’s a fairly deadly mixture of a whole lot of stuff, relying on the place you might be. They’ll seem like snow, freezing rain, sleet, heavy rains, potential excessive tides, excessive winds up and down the state.”

