New Jersey Omicron Updates: Mayors of New Jersey’s 2 biggest cities test positive for COVID



NEW JERSEY (WABC) — As COVID cases soar across New Jersey, the mayors of the state’s two biggest cities say they have tested positive for the virus.

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop announced his test result Thursday morning on Twitter:

“Yesterday, I tested positive for COVID + started isolation for 10 days per CDC. I have no symptoms but getting tested was important before seeing family for holidays. I’m thankful for the protection from the vaccine/booster as it would be a different situation without them. Please continue to be mindful of safety precautions + urge your loved ones to get vaccinated + booster shots.”

Yesterday, I tested positive for COVID + started isolation for 10 days per CDC. I have no symptoms but getting tested was important before seeing family for holidays. I’m thankful for the protection from the vaccine/booster as it would be a different situation without them — Steven Fulop (@StevenFulop) December 23, 2021

The announcement came one day after Newark Mayor Ras Baraka said he tested positive after a family member contracted the virus.

“I came back positive, but I have absolutely no symptoms at all,” an energetic Baraka said while hosting a 35-minute-long Facebook live stream, showing no signs of illness.

Baraka said after a female family member tested positive, everyone in the household got tested.

“My wife and my son came back negative. I came back positive,” he said. “By the grace of God, I have absolutely no symptoms whatsoever. But one of my family members does have symptoms because she only took one shot.”

Baraka was joined on his Facebook live stream by Dr. Mark Wade, who told the mayor his experience demonstrates how the vaccine and booster shots prevent serious illness.

ALSO READ | NJ sets daily record with nearly 10,000 new COVID cases, some schools go remote

Meanwhile school closure announcements continue in the Garden State.

Hackensack Public Schools announced late Wednesday that due to rising COVID cases. The city’s schools will shift to remote learning for today.

The district plans to return to in-person learning after the Christmas break.

The Paterson public school district will go remote after the holiday break through January 18th.

That move came after two large high schools in the district, Eastside and John F. Kennedy, switched to remote learning this week.

Despite a 97% vaccination rate, the mayor of Paterson announced the city will amplify its vaccination operation.

Its mobile unit will also work during city holidays and evenings, the mayor said.

A whopping 9,711 positive cases reported Wednesday set a new daily record in New Jersey, and the state has now surpassed 6,000 positive cases for the past seven days.

The positivity rate of 16.82% is the highest statewide since last Christmas, when it hit 17.09%. Hospitalizations stand at 2,100, the highest since last April, but are still about 1,500 fewer than the same time last year.

RELATED | Omicron variant symptoms: what to know even if you are vaccinated

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

Omicron variant symptoms: what to know even if you are vaccinated

New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Submit a News Tip or Question