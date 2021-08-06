New Jersey Orders Universal Masking in Schools

The move, in line with federal guidelines released last week, was a change from Mr Murphy’s stance in June, when he said individual districts would decide to hide themselves. But cases have risen sharply since then in the state, but not to levels last year, when New Jersey was an epicenter of the pandemic’s first wave, or its fall and fall surges. last winter and this spring.

Universal masking has strong support in New Jersey. Marie Blistan, who heads the New Jersey Education Association, representing some 200,000 teachers, praised Mr. Murphy’s leadership at the same event, noting “when I see some putting political positions ahead of health, good -being and well-being of our schools and our students.

Recent federal guidelines have said that even those vaccinated should wear masks indoors in areas where cases are increasing, and that everyone, vaccinated or not, should wear masks in schools.

However, some opponents were unleashed before Mr Murphy’s announcement, providing a window into the political polarization of the problem in the United States.

Kelly Lepine Ford, who is a leader of Free NJ Children, a group that sues to block school mask warrants, claimed masking was one of the causes of the sharp rise in mental health crises in children. “Talk to other parents like me and you will hear similar experiences from their children struggling with mental health issues because of these school mandates,” she said in an email.