New Jersey police rescue woman from SUV submerged in Delaware River



Police in New Jersey released painful videos last month of officers rescuing a woman from a submerged car.

In the video, authorities in Gloucester City, New Jersey, are seen removing a woman from a car that sank in the Delaware River just after 1pm on April 26.

WTXF-TV reported that police were called to the scene after a woman in an SUV crashed through a rail line in Pierre and the car overturned and sank.

The video shows several officers jumping into the water to save the woman.

The woman was successfully removed from her car and placed in a boat before being taken ashore.

No one else was in the car at the time of the accident and the woman is recovering well after being taken to hospital.