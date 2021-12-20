New Jersey Senator Cory Booker says he has tested positive for COVID-19
In a statement, Booker said he first started feeling symptoms on Saturday, and his symptoms are relatively mild.
The statement reads,
“I learned today that I tested positive for COVID-19 after first feeling symptoms on Saturday. Fortunately, my symptoms are relatively mild. I’m beyond grateful to have received two doses of vaccine and, more recently, a booster — I’m certain that without them I would be doing much worse. I encourage everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated and boosted.”
