New Jersey teen running 50-mile ultra-marathon in support of veterans



For the past few months, in the bitter cold of the Northeast, teenager Michael Ferrara has been running on the side streets of New Jersey.

Ferrara’s water bottle is constantly frozen, her legs and arms occasionally stinging at cold temperatures, and the fear of hitting black ice while running settles in her mind. However, that didn’t stop him from training for the 50-mile Pistol Creek Ultra-Marathon to raise money for VetREST.

“I’m terrified of breathing cold air, but staying calm and remembering why I’m doing it keeps me going,” Ferrara told Gadget Clock.

Last year, Ferrara’s CEO, Lt. Col. Robert F. Vicky, who retired from the military after 34 years, joined the nonprofit organization after meeting with him.

The nonprofit website focuses on advising nonprofit veterans when it comes to farming “in a safe and conducive environment where they can recover on their own and create healthy food for our nation”.

Their mission resonated with the returnees who have been helping the homeless elderly through various initiatives for more than four years. Last year, he ran the 2021 Marine Corps Marathon Houses for fighters, A Colorado-based nonprofit organization that helps homeless and at-risk fighters take to the streets.

But after that race the high school student যে who wants one day Working in the U.S. military – Wanted to do more.

In November 2021, he began his 20-week training program in preparation for the Night Race to be held March 19 in Alcoa, Tennessee.

“I really want to help the elders in our country,” he said. “They gave their blood, sweat and tears to fight for our freedom and I think ending them on the streets is completely unacceptable.”

The race will start at 8pm and on the Ferrara project it will take him anywhere from eight to 10 hours.

“Show the plan, run and keep going until my watch says 50 miles.”

The nonprofit is still receiving grants at EventBright for the day of the race. Buying a ticket is a confirmation of a grant, not a ticket for the race, explained the return.

VetREST plans to use the funds “to help a veteran or an experienced soldier and their family build a new home in partnership with another charity or to help a number of veterans who are struggling with the effects of PTSD.” “Vicky Dr.

Typically, the organization works with seniors to find out the root cause of their PTSD so that “not only do they provide guidance on what else can be done to help them, but we can put money in a place that will help them get it.” Through their situation, we find that this is the best cure, “he continued.