New Jersey to require 2nd graders learn about gender identity in fall, alarming parents



New Jersey Public school second-graders will receive lessons on gender identity this autumn from the state’s sex education guidelines, which will take effect in September.

The standards list “performance expectations” for second-grade students, including “discussing how people express their gender and how gender roles can limit stereotyped behavior.”

Garden State educators are preparing to implement education standards, which were established in 2020, but do not need to be implemented until September 2022.

A school district in the state has distributed sample lesson plans that indicate that first graders may be taught that they may have a “boy’s part” but may feel “like a girl”.

The lesson plans given to parents at the Westfield Board of Education’s Feb. 22 meeting appear to be a reflection of Garden State’s new, expanded sex education curriculum.

One Lesson planning “Purple, Pink, and Blue,” instructs teachers to talk to their first-grade students about gender identity, and its primary purpose is to enable students to define “gender, gender identity, and gender role stereotypes.”

The second purpose of the lesson is to name the students “they have been taught at least two things about gender stereotypes and how those things can limit people of all genders.”

“Gender identity is the feeling of knowing your gender. You may think you are a boy, you may think you are a girl,” the lesson plan said. “Even though you have body parts, you can think of a boy as what some people call you ‘girl’. Even if you have body parts, you can think of a girl as what some people call ‘boy’.”

“And you may not think you’re a boy or a girl, but there’s something between the two of you. No matter how you feel, you’re perfectly normal!”

Another lesson plan for second graders, “ Understanding our body , “Teachers are instructed to instruct students that” there are parts of the body that are mostly just girls and there are parts that are mostly boys. “

“Being a boy or a girl doesn’t mean you have those parts, but for most people their bodies are like that,” the plan says. “Most people have a valve and a vagina or a penis and testicles, but some people’s bodies may be different. Your body is just right for you.”

The objectives of this second grade lesson are to enable children to “identify at least four body parts” from male and female genitals and to explain to students “why it is important for them to know the exact name of the genitals.”

A spokesman for Westfield Public Schools told Gadget Clock Digital that the teaching materials were not part of the school district plan. The school superintendent told Gadget Clock Digital that the materials presented to parents at the Board of Education meeting in February were a “sample list of resources” linked to state policy.

“During a presentation at the Board of Education meeting on February 22, we gave an update on the district’s work to revise the comprehensive health and physical education curriculum,” said Superintendent Dr. Raymond Gonzalez says 6

“The presentation included a sample list of resources associated with the New Jersey Student Learning Standard that school districts work on revising health and PE curricula.

“We have made it clear at meetings and subsequent meetings that these are only resources – not state obligations – and that the district is in the process of developing its revised curriculum to meet state standards,” the superintendent continued.

Republicans say the lesson plans show that the educational priorities of Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration have been erroneously shifted.

“It’s easy. Governor Murphy thinks he knows better than you how to parent your children,” Alexandra Wilkes, communications director for the New Jersey GOP, told Gadget Clock Digital.

“Surprisingly, graphic materials were taught to young children to read and write in the face of the Democrats’ insistence on campaigning in the last fall that critics of these new values ​​were exaggerated or even fanatical to raise concerns.”

“Democrats have lied to parents, insulted and embarrassed them for saying something about their children’s education, and they’re going to find out this November what happens when you mess with other people’s kids.”

State legislators have also blasted the Murphy administration over school district lesson plans.

State Sen. Holly Sheppici, a Republican who was sent the material by concerned parents, told Gadget Clock Digital that “as a mother and as a legislator, I appreciate the need for students to receive age-appropriate guidance, but it’s not pale.”

“We knew there was something terribly wrong when Governor Murphy pushed these new standards using the epidemic cover, and now we can see clearly why they had to do it in secret. .

“Based on the overwhelming publicity I’ve received from parents, Democrats should expect this fall.”

Sheppi’s colleague, Republican State Sen. Michael Testa, in a statement to Gadget Clock Digital, called the elementary school sex education lesson plan an “abuse.”

“We fought to get the kids back to school in private. Then we had to fight to get the kids off the masks. Now, we have to look at the elementary school kids who have already been left behind because of the Murphy lockdown, to learn about the genitals. And gender identity?” Testa said. “It’s abusive, simple and easy.”

The tester also had a message to “every Democrat on the ballot this fall,” before a widely predicted Republican wave, “Be prepared for an army of parents who will not sit next to you and watch you steal our children’s innocence. War.”

New Jersey Assemblywoman Vicky Flynn, a Republican, said: “As a mother, a former member of the Board of Education and current member of the Assembly Education Committee, I am concerned that Governor Murphy and the Department of Education are not focusing on learning and laziness. Curriculum aimed at replacing the emerging skills gap, and instead of educating primary school students and replacing the role of parents in these sensitive issues.

“No child should have sex with their elementary school teacher.”

Radio host and father Matt Rooney warned that New Jersey political commentators also weighed in that these lesson plans are “when you allow.” [New Jersey Education Association] Radicals and far-left people control the education of your children. “

In June 2020, the New Jersey Board of Education Stretched The value of its sex education to include lessons on both abortion and gender identity.

The New Jersey Department of Education or the Westfield Board of Education did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Gadget Clock Digital.

Editor’s note: This report has been updated to remove a standard designated for children up to fifth grade.