New Jersey township investigating mysterious 'time cohort' cancer cluster that may be linked to high school



The Township of Woodbridge is investigating a medical mystery of more than 100 brain tumors linked to alumni and staff at Colonia High School in Woodbridge, NJ, according to multiple reports related to the “cancer cluster.”

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, “cancer clusters are defined as the number of expected-to-expect cancer cases in a group of people in a given geographic area over a period of time.”

On March 7, Al Lupiano, a 50-year-old environmental scientist who graduated from Colonia High School in 1989 and later developed a benign tumor called Acoustic Neuroma in 1999, posted on Facebook: “All Colonia High Schools (CHS) are being called. ) Alumni … I urgently need your help! “

He lost his 44-year-old sister on February 17 to a malignant brain tumor called glioblastoma multiforme.

“Over the past six months, I’ve spent hundreds of hours browsing the Internet and talking to people about brain tumors. During my research, I discovered that many friends and family in our Woodbridge Township have been diagnosed with early brain tumors,” Lupiano wrote.

He has now recorded more than 100 cases, nearly half of which are cancerous, involving his high school teachers and alumni, many of whom graduated between 1975 and 2000 with “various types of primary brain tumors, including cancers such as glioblastoma and noncancarcinoma.” Weak masses such as neuromas, hemangioblastomas and meningiomas, “according to WBZ News Radio.

According to News4 New York, the school has graduated about 15,000 students in the last 30 years.

“So 100 cases of brain tumors or other cancers in Colonia High School actually form a cancer cluster,” said Dr. Paul Graham Fisher, a “time-cohort” cluster, a professor of neurology and pediatrics at Stanford University.

“One time-cohort cluster that many may remember was the Beverly Hill High School cancer cluster in the early 2000’s, when there were concerns that oil pumps near the school were causing cancer, as Erin Brockovich said, but there were legal cases that were later dismissed. , He added.

According to the WABC-TV news outlet, Woodbridge Township High School recently contracted environmental engineering firm T + M Associates to conduct an estimated month-long investigation into brain tumors.

According to WABC-TV, the school is open because of the installation of random canisters on the school grounds to collect air samples.

“While almost all cancer clusters detected in the United States and elsewhere have not identified a causal link, public health should be highly valued there, and local and state agencies can determine how far to investigate, especially after considering whether they are tumors.” Similarly, there are some similarities in the case, there is a suspected agent, and there is a biological rationale, “Fisher said.

According to the American Cancer Society, scientifically proving a cluster of brain tumors is a cancer cluster, but it will probably be difficult.

According to the National Cancer Institute, in a review of 576 cancer cluster investigations over 20 years, only 72 can confirm an increase in cancer rates, with only one case having a clearly identifiable cause.

Many cluster investigations “disintegrate” because, according to The New Yorker, cancer does not develop in a simple process.

“A carcinogen doesn’t just ‘turn on’ some cancer switches,” says News Magazine.

We have multiple genes to ensure that our cells are functioning normally, so according to news outlets it takes multiple “hits” to multiply a cell out of control.

It usually requires a combination of chance mutations, but it can also be a genetic defect, a mutation that occurs spontaneously or environmental exposure, but many people will not get cancer even after their cells have been damaged by exposure to a heavy dose of carcinogen. New Yorker.

“To better assess a possible relationship between environmental exposure and the development of these collections of brain tumors, including benign and malignant, I would recommend any one of the 100 [plus] Dr Oren N. Gottfried, a professor in the Department of Neurosurgery and Clinical Vice-Chair at Duke University’s Department of Neurosurgery, said those who underwent resection were assessed for molecular mutation or genetics of the tumor.

There are molecular and genetic abnormalities associated with many types of brain tumors, so it is important to see if there are normal molecular changes in these specific individuals, Gottfried told Gadget Clock.

“Combining different types of tumors is a bit difficult and it will be important to assess the incidence of each type of tumor in the general population, especially those who attend school over time.”