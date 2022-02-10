World

New Jersey Transit adds 25 new Multilevel III train cars to fleet

NEW JERSEY (WABC) — New Jersey Transit is adding 25 new multilevel train cars to its fleet.

The agency approved the purchase of the Multilevel III cars to increase customer capacity during peak hours.

It’s being funded through the Portal North Bridge Project.

Governor Phil Murphy says it reflects the state’s commitment to New Jersey commuters and a more reliable experience on the rails.

“Early in our Administration, it became clear that NJ Transit was in desperate need of new and refreshed rail equipment,” said Governor Phil Murphy. “The purchase of these rail cars reflects the commitment that we made to New Jersey commuters and is one of many steps that we are taking to provide NJ Transit customers with an improved and more reliable experience on the rails. These cars will also be an important element of the new Portal North Bridge, enabling NJ Transit to utilize the bridge to its fullest potential.”

“These new rail cars are a critical component of the Portal North Bridge project, which will allow us to meet our established goals for increased capacity,” said NJ Transit President & CEO Kevin S. Corbett. “Equally important are the benefits they will offer customers through improved reliability, comfort, and onboard amenities, including USB charging ports and state-of-the-art video infotainment systems.”

The 25 additional cars will include five multilevel cab cars, 17 multilevel trailer cars, and three multilevel trailer cars with restrooms.

Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.


