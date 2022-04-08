New Jersey’s American Dream mall shooting sends shoppers running for cover in nightmare scenario



The shots were fired early Thursday evening at the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey, as shoppers fled the store for cover.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said he was briefed by New Jersey State Police about the shooting and urged the public to stay away from the mall.

Videos shared on social media showed shopkeepers looking for covers inside the mall and a huge police presence outside.

The New Jersey State Police said the shooting took place at 5:50 p.m.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured by gunfire or if police arrested the suspects.

Anna was attending a realtor event at Paputsaksis Mall when she drove with others to a nearby store.

“They took us to the event in about 10 minutes [Saks Fifth Avenue] And closed the gate, “Paputsaksis told Gadget Clock Digital.” Now the police are checking the area to clear us. ”

A reunion site at No. 26 was opened for the family, according to New Jersey State Police.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.