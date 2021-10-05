New law for vehicle horns: Nitin Gadkari New law for vehicle horns: Nitin Gadkari will bring legislation for vehicle horns

Highlights Only Indian musical instruments will be used as vehicle horns.

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said, “I am thinking of bringing a law.”

Gadkari said – The loud noise used in the horn causes ear damage

Nashik

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said he was planning to enact a law that would allow only Indian instruments to be used as vehicle horns. Speaking at the inauguration of a highway in Nashik, he said he was also studying the sirens used by ambulances and police vehicles and was considering replacing them with more melodious tones played on All India Radio.

‘Siren wants to end’

At the ceremony, Nitin Gadkari said, ‘We have canceled the red lights. Now I want to put an end to this siren too. Now I am studying the sirens used by ambulances and police. Gadkari said that honking horns and sirens in vehicles is very annoying and sometimes even leads to accidents.

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh per month by uploading videos on YouTube

‘The loud noises used in the horn damage the ears’

Union Minister Gadkari said, “An artist composed a tune for All India Radio and it was played in the morning. I am planning to use that tune for ambulances so that people will like it. Sirens are used loudly especially when ministers go which is very annoying. There were losses.

‘I’m thinking of bringing in legislation soon’

Nitin Gadkari said, “I am studying it and thinking of making a law soon that the sound of Indian instruments should be heard from the horns of all vehicles, so that it will be pleasant to hear.” The Union Minister said that the construction of Mumbai-Delhi highway at a cost of Rs one lakh crore is already underway, but it reaches the perimeter of Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust-Mumbai via Bhiwandi.