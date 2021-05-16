New leak ahead of Google I/O claims Android 12 may include changes for widgets and notifications



(*12*)Simply ahead of Google I/O, which will get underway on Tuesday, a brand new leak purporting to be a preview of what’s coming through the annual builders’ convention offers some perception into what Android 12 may appear to be. A brand new video from Jon Prosser reveals what look like slides from a presentation of Android 12.

The primary slide units up what to anticipate: “A wonderful new expertise,” “Stronger privateness and safety protections,” and “All of your units work higher collectively.”

The same old caveats about leaked supplies apply, of course; there’s no assure that is what the ultimate interface will appear to be, or how a lot may be introduced throughout I/O. However probably the most attention-grabbing slide in Prosser’s video reveals what seems to be a brand new person interface for Android 12, together with a brand new media widget, a brightness toggle, a climate widget, an analog clock widget, a nap/dismiss toggle, and stacked notifications (within the decrease proper nook of the display screen seize):

Earlier leaks of Android 12 have shown stacked widgets, which look much like the Sensible Stacks launched in iOS 14. We’ve additionally seen earlier leaks by way of XDA Builders that confirmed new themes and a dialog widget for Android 12. And Google’s personal developer previews of Android 12 have included so much of small tweaks and developer-focused options, whereas hinting at some vital UI changes which have been rumored, together with the stacked widgets and a brand new lock display screen with bigger clock textual content.

Prosser reveals a what he says is a video from I/O that reveals up to date notifications, a brand new keyboard design, and a brand new lock display screen with a bigger clock, which appear to substantiate the sooner leaked information.

If the main points within the newest leak roundup are correct, Android 12 could possibly be the largest overhaul of the OS in a number of years. We’ll discover out extra in a number of days when the annual I/O convention kicks off.