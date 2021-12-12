new line of sight and hearing

During the first wave of Corona, when the complete ban came into force in the country, the shooting of TV serials also stopped. In order to bind people at home, the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting got the serials ‘Ramayana’ and ‘Mahabharata’ re-telecasted on Doordarshan. All kinds of people were in every house for 24 hours. It is obvious that Ramayana and Mahabharata could not fulfill everyone’s needs. At the same time, youth and entertainment buffs took to ‘over the top’ (OTT) platforms. The most talked about Korean film ‘Parasite’ during the first wave. With this black comedy thriller, people start linking their experience of complete bandi to how they are forced to live like parasites. Director Bong Joon-ho portrayed social inequality, capitalism and the struggle between people for basic amenities. In trying to keep themselves alive, people give birth to new lies for themselves.

During this, the business of Amazon Prime Video, Netflix reached from ground to sky. While the new world of expression and openness took a dense shape on these mediums, the enjoyment of old films was also included. People of web series like ‘Money Heist’ went crazy. Crime is a mode towards which the human mind is most attracted. It is said that criminal spirit is hidden inside all of us. How much we suppress or incite that feeling, it depends on what is our education-initiation and environment? To capitalize on this sentiment of the people, OTT platforms were flooded with crime thrillers.

The specialty of OTT platforms was that people could watch it on TV screens as well as mobile phones. Everyone shrunk with their mobile phones in their respective screens. Tired of the excess of family, people started getting lost in their phones. Delhi-based Anu Chopra (50 years of age) was a fan of TV serials before Purnabandi. During Purnabandi, his son introduced him to the OTT platform. After series like Mizarpur, Paatal Lok, Special Ops on OTT, the scope of entertainment for women like Anu increased. The series of ‘Sacred Games’ took him towards a new adventure.

There are so many women like Anu who created a new world of their choice between entertainment and adventure and enjoyed it to the fullest. Anu’s brother-in-law Geeta Chopra says – I have not kept a TV in the house because of the education of the children. But I have subscribed to OTT forums in my phone. Geeta said that I watched Turkish, Korean and Pakistani serials on OTT. Pakistani serials like ‘Zindagi Gulzar Hai’ and ‘Humsafar’ are so real that what to say. Especially the nature of Urdu language fascinates the mind. Anu says- I became nostalgic after watching Pakistani serial that how the two countries which are culturally one have become enemies today.

DU student Nafisa says that during mom’s time, they used to share each other’s suits and purses. We share Netflix passwords with our friends. Nafisa says the experience of watching Once Again, Pieces of Woman, Out of Africa on Netflix is ​​still alive in her mind. It is clear that the world of OTT did get populated during Purnabandi but today it is more involved in exercise than in the new option of entertainment for us.