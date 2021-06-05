New Love Island trailer sees sexy singletons party down a street 

New Love Island trailer sees sexy singletons party down a road



Love Island 2021 has launched its newest trailer, as sexy singletons flood the streets of London forward of one other summer time of romance.

The preview, which is able to air on Saturday throughout The Masked Dancer ultimate, sees host Laura Whitmore slip into a plunging purple jumpsuit whereas Iain Stirling declares ‘this isn’t a drill!’ as a slew of bikini-clad beauties rejoice the present’s return.

Because the trailer involves a shut, it confirms experiences that the sequence, which is ready to be filmed on the well-known villa in Mallorca regardless of Covid restrctions, will return to ITV later this month.

The trailer begins with a fairly brunette dropping a bag of eggplants on the bottom as host Laura Whitmore, clad in a scorching purple jumpsuit, sounds the alarm.

Laura, 36, appears to be like sensational within the plunging ensemble and aviator sun shades as she struts herself down the road with a group of sexy singletons chasing behind her.

An extremely buff tradesman units his sights on a gorgeous blonde in a figure-hugging costume, earlier than a hunky waiter pulls her away.

A fireman makes an attempt to hose himself down, whereas one other hunk, rips off his vest to disclose his six-pack abs.

Issues attain a climax when voice over artist Iain Stirling arrives in a purple Jeep, and exclaims “This isn’t a drill!”

Sequence seven of the favored ITV2 present kicks off this June, with builders lately seen working on the Majorcan villa often used for the present.

The brand new tag line for the present, “This isn’t a drill”, comes after final 12 months’s season was postponed as a result of pandemic.

ITV have but to make an official announcement about the place the relationship present can be filmed, although a supply lately informed The Solar: ‘Love Island bosses are decided to return to the villa this summer time and have labored arduous to make it occur.

‘Though they’re assured the sequence will go forward within the unique location, there are nonetheless considerations over guidelines all of the sudden altering. Nevertheless, in the intervening time it is wanting good.’

Indicators are additionally on the positioning, in keeping with eyewitnesses, speculating coronavirus security measures.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez lately confirmed that British holidaymakers can enter the nation, which is presently on the federal government’s amber checklist, that means that journey obstacles for the present have been lifted.

Contracts for this 12 months’s Love Island did have Majorca written into them, though back-up choices, comparable to Jersey and Cornwall, had been on the desk in case Covid journey restrictions meant Spain was off-limits.

Sanchez stated on the Commerce Truthful Fitur in Madrid: ‘I’m happy to tell you that the ministerial order can be formally printed right now exempting residents from the UK from non permanent restrictions on non-essential journeys to Spain.

‘I can due to this fact announce that from subsequent Monday the twenty fourth of Might we can be delighted to welcome all UK vacationers.

‘They’re welcome to enter our nation with out restrictions and with out well being necessities.’

The summer time sequence of Love Island 2020 was cancelled after manufacturing discovered it ‘logistically not possible’ to organise the present because the pandemic raged on.

Candidates for the subsequent sequence have reportedly been informed they will must be free for 10 weeks overseas and endure a psychological and bodily evaluation.

Love Island returns this June on ITV2 and ITV Hub, and The Masked Dancer Remaining airs tonight at 7:30pm on ITV and ITV Hub