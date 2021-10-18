New MacBook Pro, Airpods 3 and Mac Mini… all these are expected to come in Apple Event, know – where and how will you be able to watch live streaming? Apple October 2021 Event: New MacBook Pros, AirPods 3 and New Mac Mini to expect from ‘Unleashed’ event Will you be able to live streaming?

According to earlier leaks, the AirPods Gen 3 was supposed to launch alongside the new iPhone 13 series, but it did not happen. However, the new TWS earbuds may appear at today’s event.

American tech company Apple is hosting its ‘Unleashed’ event on Monday (October 18, 2021), which is tonight. It is expected that the company will launch its new lineup of MacBook Pro models during this time. If you’ve been following Apple products and their flybys for a while, you probably also know that the company may also launch the new AirPods Gen 3 at the event.

This event of the company will be live from 10:30 pm on Monday night. Like all Apple Keynotes in recent months, it will be streamed from the Apple Park campus. Apple is hosting the stream on its site and on YouTube, as usual. Apple users can stream events directly from Apple website on Safari on their iOS, macOS, iPadOS devices. The event will also be available to stream on Apple TV devices. Along with this, you will also get news and updates related to this on our website Jansatta.

What are the expectations from the event?: Several products are expected to be launched at Apple’s event. However, the main focus is on the new Apple MacBook Pro models. The new MacBook Pro will replace last year’s Apple M1-powered MacBook Pro and is expected to feature a new ‘M1X’ chip.

Apple is expected to launch two new variants with 14-inch and 16-inch screens. The laptop is also expected to feature flat sides and a redesigned MagSafe charging port like the iPhone 12 series. The laptop is also expected to drop the Touch Bar, which has been seen on the MacBook Pro for years. Ports like SD card reader and HDMI port are also expected to come back.

Mark Gurman reported earlier this year that the company may soon launch a new Mac mini, which could have the same chip found on the new MacBook Pro. The Mac Mini is also expected to come with more ports than the M1 Mac Mini.

