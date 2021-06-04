New MacBook Pro appears on Chinese regulatory database, launch likely at Apple’s WWDC 2021- Technology News, Gadgetclock

New MacBook Pro appears on Chinese regulatory database, launch likely at Apple’s WWDC 2021- Technology Information, Gadgetclock



FP Trending

Apple has been lengthy rumoured to launch a brand new MacBook Pro, which is most likely to occur at the soon-to-take-place WWDC 2021. Forward of the Apple occasion, the MacBook Pro has now appeared on a Chinese regulatory database website, which seemingly confirms the launch. As per a report by MacRumors, a 16-inch MacBook Pro has been listed on a Chinese regulatory database website by Apple provider Sunwoda Digital. The itemizing hints at an A2527 mannequin quantity and a battery capability of 8,693 mAh/11.45V.

If this seems to be true, the brand new MacBook Pro will get a barely smaller battery as in comparison with the present mannequin. This may very well be accredited to the presumably slimmer design the brand new Mac is predicted to get.

Nevertheless, this doesn’t imply that the battery life might be impacted. The presence of the next-gen Apple silicon ought to assist improve battery life.

Whereas different particulars stay unknown, earlier leaks recommend the 2022 MacBook Pro is likely to come back in 14-inch and 16-inch display screen sizes. There might be a design change with minimal bezels, and an HDMI port in addition to an SD card slot might be included. The brand new MacBook Pro might also function MagSafe magnetic charging, which was not too long ago launched with the iPhone 12 sequence.

The brand new MacBook Pro is most likely to launch at WWDC 2021, which corroborates a earlier leak that hinted at the brand new Apple laptop computer’s summer season launch. However since there’s no official phrase on the identical, we have to take these particulars with a grain of salt and look ahead to Apple to disclose particulars on the identical.