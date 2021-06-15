New Maruti Suzuki Celerio design patents leaked, India launch scheduled for Q3 2021- Technology News, Gadgetclock

New Maruti Suzuki Celerio design patents leaked, India launch scheduled for Q3 2021- Technology Information, Gadgetclock



Amaan Ahmed

The 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio’s exterior design has been revealed forward of its official debut due to leaked patent drawings. Initially set to reach early in 2021, the second-generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio’s launch has been delayed due to the devastating second COVID-19 wave that gripped India, and the ensuing plant shutdowns and element provide disruptions. Nonetheless, the launch is now solely a while away, and these leaked patents present a glimpse at what the next-generation hatchback will seem like.

2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio design patents leaked

The unique Maruti Suzuki Celerio – launched in 2014 – was no design icon, and it’s totally unsurprising to see the corporate decide for a easy, sedate design language for the second-gen mannequin. In its newest iteration, the Celerio will sport sweptback headlights and a smaller mesh grille, bisected by a strip that connects the headlights. The unfussy entrance bumper homes a small central air consumption flanked by round fog lamps, and seen from the facet, the 2021 Celerio has no actual design thrives to talk of, missing the sturdy character line of the present mannequin, which originates on the entrance fender and stretches again to the tail-lights. Additionally price noting are the flap-type door handles, which change the pull-type handles seen on the present automotive, and are a step backwards.

Patent drawings present the Celerio operating on multi-spoke alloys, and likewise make clear its quite thick C-pillar. On the again, the tail-lights are mounted excessive and merge into reflector sections formed like horns; the bumper is indented and the tailgate is small, pointing at a excessive loading lip.

On the entire, the 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio seems a bit drab on the skin and is unlikely to win any awards for its seems, however continues with the fundamental, simple design ideology of the unique. It’s additionally vital to remember that patent drawings, by nature, make a car fairly plain – with colors and trim components in place, the brand new Celerio ought to look much more up-to-date.

2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio platform, inside and powertrains

Identical to most new-gen Maruti Suzuki fashions, the 2021 Celerio, too, is anticipated to make the change to Suzuki’s light-weight Heartect platform. It’s more likely to develop a bit when it comes to dimensions, which ought to make it somewhat bit roomier than the outgoing Celerio, and also will get a brand new dashboard, with top-spec fashions set to get Maruti’s newest SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system.

On the subject of engines, the 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio is more likely to carry over its 1.0-litre, three-cylinder K10B petrol unit, and will additionally get the bigger, 1.2-litre, four-cylinder K12M petrol engine. A five-speed handbook shall be supplied alongside a five-speed automated handbook transmission (AMT), and Maruti Suzuki will even convey a CNG-powered model of the brand new Celerio at a later date.

2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio worth and launch expectations

Anticipate the 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio’s costs to be within the Rs 4.80-6.20 lakh (ex-showroom) vary when the second-gen hatchback is launched within the third quarter (July-September) this 12 months.