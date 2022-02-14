New Mexico authorities arrest 2 in shooting of state police officer



Authorities arrested two suspects Saturday in connection with the shooting of a New Mexico State police officer during a Friday raid on a highway just east of Albuquerque.

The suspects, Alana Martinez, 22, and Caleb Alej, 24 – who have a violent criminal history – were arrested after tracking down a Macintosh home, according to New Mexico State Police.

The officer, who has not yet been identified, suffered a non-life-threatening injury, authorities said. He was taken to an area hospital in Albuquerque and has since been released and returned to his family, the Albuquerque Journal reported.

State police said they were called to an Edgewood gas station around 8:15 a.m. Friday after reports of a suspicious woman who locked herself inside the restroom. Upon the officer’s arrival, he saw Martinez in a car with Alej, the driver, who hit the front end of the officer’s patrol car in an upside down vehicle before fleeing.

There was a chase, and the officer used a PIT tactic to stop the car on State Road 333 near Cedilo Hill. Police say Martinez and Alejandro shot and wounded the officer before he got out of the car. Court records indicate the wounded officer was shot in the neck, the paper said.

“Despite being injured, the supervisor was able to recover the suspect and fire back,” state police said. The suspects, both men and women, fled the scene on foot to the east.

Elez told police he fled the officer because he “didn’t want to go back to prison” and fired at least eight rounds, according to court records. He had been on the run for several months after his ankle monitor was cut off last year, The Albuquerque Journal reported.

“During the investigation, it was revealed that Elledge has a violent criminal history, including multiple arrest warrants, shooting in or out of a motor vehicle (major bodily harm), inciting law enforcement officers, assault (illegal act, threat) or Behavior of family members), assault (attempting to battery a family member), “police said

At a news conference Saturday, State Police Chief Tim Johnson said at least three guns had been recovered, although it was not immediately clear if one of them was used in the shooting.

Alej has been charged with assault with intent to commit a violent offense against a peace officer, breaking into evidence, damaging a peace officer’s battery (great bodily harm), possession of a firearm or destructive device by a perpetrator, and criminal damage to property. (Over $ 1000).

State police say Martinez has been charged with harboring or aiding a criminal.

Johnson added that authorities were notified at the Macintosh home after sharing a photo of Martinez on Friday evening, the paper said.