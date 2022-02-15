New Mexico BMX bike stabbing suspect who allegedly injured 11 has long criminal history



The suspect, who was arrested on suspicion of stabbing while riding a BMX bike in New Mexico’s largest city over the weekend, has a long criminal history, including a variety of criminal offenses.

Tobias Gutierrez, 42, was detained at an Albuquerque prison on charges of inflating a battery with a deadly weapon, according to prison records. He is being held without bail.

The attack began just after 11 a.m. Sunday when a man was injured in the arm. An hour later, Albuquerque police officers responded to a stabbing call outside a smoke shop near the University of New Mexico.

There were further stabbings along Central Avenue and another call came in at 2pm that a man was trying to stab people outside a convenience store, according to the Albuquerque Police Department.

The two were stabbed in the neck, police said.

After two more stabbing calls, an eyewitness told authorities they saw a man on a bicycle with a large knife. An officer saw the suspect drop the weapon into a trash can.

It was found after the search warrant was issued. The injured have been taken to hospital. All but two are stable in critical condition.

Authorities believe Guterres stabbed everyone, but so far he has been charged in only two cases. Others need further investigation, police said.

New Mexico court records show he has been charged with possession of drugs and driving under the influence for years.

In 2014, Guterres failed to appear in court for driving under a revoked license, records show. He responded to the court with a handwritten note that he was in federal custody in another county and that he was trying to better himself while in prison.

His federal prison sentence stemmed from a lawsuit in which he entered a tribal casino north of Albuquerque while carrying a revolver and ammunition.

He was released from federal custody in 2020.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.