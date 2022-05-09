New Mexico deputies close highway to help small plane make emergency landing



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Deputies in New Mexico closed a highway Sunday morning to help a small plane make a safe emergency landing, authorities said.

Sheriff Mike Harrington said in a Facebook post that the Roswell Air Center informed the Chavez County Sheriff’s Office just before 10 a.m. that a single-engine plane had requested an emergency landing near Mile Marker 151, north of Highway 285.

Pilot ‘friend’ killed in San Francisco Bay plane crash, mother of two in California

Deputies responded to the area and stopped all vehicles to allow the plane to land. According to the sheriff, the small plane landed without any problems and all passengers were safe.

Herrington said one wing of the plane appeared to be damaged. However, it is not clear why the pilot made the emergency landing.

The Federal Aviation Administration has been notified and will investigate.

Later, two lane traffic started on the highway.