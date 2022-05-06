New Mexico fire personnel make progress ahead of windy weekend



New Mexico firefighters made progress Thursday due to favorable weather.

The fire there was driven by wind and dry conditions, scorched grass, brushes and tinder.

Biden approves disaster declaration for New Mexico fires

Fires destroyed structures and forced thousands to evacuate.

The Cafe Canyon-Hermits Peak Complex expanded to 168,009 acres and remained 20% on Friday, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

More than 1,370 workers are working on the ground and in the air to fight the blaze, and the agency said there was “a lot of progress” on Thursday due to “moderate” winds.

The crew working at the Cerro Pellado Fire was also able to move forward, with a total of more than 750 personnel. The Scene

The fire, which led to additional relocation, spread over 32,121 acres and was 13% controlled.

However, the situation is expected to change over the weekend, with extreme wild weather and strong winds increasing the threat.

“The impending wind event is predicted to be historic due to the duration and the area it will affect,” the Forest Service warned. “It’s important that people continue to monitor evolutionary conditions and pay attention to emergency notifications.”

Fox Weather reports that an early season heat wave is expected from Texas to the south and midwest next week.

According to Fox Weather meteorologist Nick Kosir, southwesterly winds are expected to pass over the Sierra Madre Mountains and become warmer.

Kosir said New Mexico’s Roswell 101 could potentially see record high temperatures.

Elsewhere in the southwest, more than normal wildfires in most parts of Arizona have led authorities to impose restrictions on campfires and other fires.

The U.S. Drought Monitor on Thursday released a map showing that 91.09% West Facing moderate to exceptional drought.

Fires have become a year-round threat in the region.

Scientists and fire experts say they are moving faster and getting hotter than before Climate change ,

From January 1, 2022. According to the National Inter-Agency Fire Center, 22,530 wildfires have burned more than 1 million acres nationally.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.