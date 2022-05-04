New Mexico governor requests disaster status for wildfire



New Mexico Governor Michelle Luzan Grisham on Tuesday called on President Biden to declare a disaster, as state fires continue to rage.

Lujan Grisham’s request will be sent to the White House in hopes of releasing financial aid to help with the recovery effort.

New Mexico fires are expected to spread as residents flee

“I don’t want to wait,” he said. “I have families who do not know what the next day will be like. I have families who are trying to navigate their children and healthcare resources, determine their livelihood and they are in every single small community and they must feel like they are out on their own. There is. “

Lujan Grisham has already signed the emergency declaration in the face of several threats.

Extra Eviction order Calf Canyon and Hermits Peak were in place Tuesday night due to the fire.

Thousands more were affected by the fire, according to the governor, who said the number of destroyed homes could rise.

The U.S. Forest Service said Wednesday the wildfires are still under 20% control, spanning 160,104 acres.

More than 1,200 workers – on the ground and in the air – are working to put out the fire.

Fires in the southwest have forced further evictions

Another New Mexico blaze in the northeast forced the evacuation of about 800 homes, and a separate fire near the Los Alamos National Laboratory forced the evacuation of about 200 homes.

New Mexico has been swept away by waves of hot, dry and windy weather, and Fox Weather said Wednesday that most parts of the state are under fire weather alert.

At present, 12 uncontrolled large fires have burned 279,172 acres in five states, the National Inter-Emergency Fire Center (NIFC) said Wednesday.

New fires have been reported in Arizona, New Mexico and Texas, and the NIFC noted that more than 3,500 wildfire firefighters and support personnel have been deployed in the southwest and south and east.

Since January 1, 22,530 wildfires have burned more than 1.1 million acres nationally.

Fires have become a year-long threat of drought West .

Scientists and fire experts say they are moving faster and getting hotter than before Climate change ,

The Associated Press contributed to this report.