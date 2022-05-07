New Mexico governor warns about ‘serious’ weekend fire weather



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

The governor of New Mexico warned residents Friday that the fire is expected to be a historic and dangerous weekend for the weather.

Speaking to reporters, Governor Michelle Luzan Grisham and officials said there would be high temperatures and strong winds.

“This is the worst case scenario for any fire. I repeat: this is the worst case scenario for this fire,” he said, calling the situation “serious.”

New Mexico firefighters are advancing before the windy weekend

The governor has urged people in the area of ​​forced eviction to evacuate as soon as possible.

Federal and state agencies have noted that severe to extreme fires could spread across drought-stricken New Mexico on Saturday and Sunday and possibly Wednesday.

Although workers – both on the ground and in the air – have made some progress in fires in the state over the past week, many families have already become homeless and thousands of residents have been evacuated.

The Calf Canyon-Hermits Peak Complex – one of the largest fires in the southwestern state – spread over 170,665 acres on Saturday and was up 21%.

The onset of the Hermits Peak Fire has been, in part, marked by a preventive fire started by the Forest Service in early April to reduce combustible vegetation; The fire went out of control as the calf joined the canyon fire.

As many as 1,422 workers were battling the blaze, and the National Inter-Agency Fire Center (NIFC) said the complex was one of six in the state.

Another fire was raging near the Los Alamos National Laboratory, one of the main facilities in the country for the future production of plutonium components for nuclear research and nuclear weapons.

The New Mexico fire was captured on a NASA satellite image

However, lab officials said Friday that radiological and other potentially hazardous materials are stored in engine containers and tested to withstand extreme environments, including the heat of fire.

President Biden On Wednesday, Colfax, Lincoln, Mora, San Miguel and Valencia counties approved a disaster declaration for individuals.

Lausanne Grisham before Signed emergency declaration In the face of several threats.

Stimulated by similar conditions, the NIFC reported that about 2,000 square miles were burned nationwide this year.

Fox Weather said Friday that an early season heat wave is expected from Texas to the south and midwest next week.

According to Fox Weather meteorologist Nick Kosir, southwesterly winds are expected to pass over the Sierra Madre Mountains and become warmer.

A possible record high temperature of 101 degrees Fahrenheit could be seen in Roswell, New Mexico, Kosir said.

The U.S. Drought Monitor on Thursday released a map showing that 91.09% West Facing moderate to exceptional drought.

Fires have become a year-round threat in the region.

Scientists and fire experts say they are moving faster and getting hotter than before Climate change .

The Associated Press contributed to this report.