New Mexico latest state to face legal action over race-based COVID treatments



First in Fox: New Mexico is facing possible legal action from an organization aimed at reversing the state’s controversial healthcare rationing policy, which uses skin color as a basis for deciding on treatment.

The America First Legal Fund, a conservative group, has issued a warning to the state of New Mexico to stop all discriminatory practices related to COVID-19 healthcare. Legal groups have threatened to sue if the state does not comply.

Stephen Miller, a former adviser to President Trump, said: “We have sent a letter of legal caution and possible legal action to the state of New Mexico, which has issued similarly discriminatory COVID-rationing policies. This is something that is our main goal.” And director of America First Legal Fund.

New Mexico’s policy is not new – the same race-based care rationing has been applied and reversed in Minnesota, New York and elsewhere.

“[New York] Rationale of Covid drugs on ethnic grounds has issued a decree stating that two people are otherwise medically identical, but one is Caucasian and the other, Caucasians cannot enter treatment, “Miller said.” This is unimaginable in America. “

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention issued a recommendation for race-based rationing earlier this month, writing, “Identifying risks for other underlying conditions affecting race and ethnicity health, including socioeconomic status, access to healthcare and exposure to viruses.” Related to the profession, for example, frontline, essential, and critical infrastructure workers. “

Also, the Food and Drug Administration has issued guidelines stating that “other medical conditions or factors (e.g., race or ethnicity) may put individual patients at high risk of developing severe COVID-19” and make individuals more susceptible to monoclonal antibodies. Treatment

Miller told Gadget Clock Digital: “Our country’s medical institutions have embraced a number of truly wild, far-left theories – the most heinous of which is the notion that racial discrimination is a positive good.”

The New Mexico Office of Health Equity is a state government department dedicated to outlining and recommending healthcare policy.

“Health equality is achieved when everyone in our society has the same opportunity to be as healthy as possible, regardless of race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, economic status or geographical location,” says the New Mexico Office of Health Equity. “New Mexico’s minority-majority population has suffered major shocks, historical trauma, and colonial influences that have led to systematic racism and social injustice.”

Miller blamed this racial classification for healthcare, which he said was a larger, interconnected problem within the state bureaucracy. He emphasized that the principles and ideologies behind ethnic health care rationing have been expanded and strengthened in academia.

Miller told Gadget Clock Digital, “The Left, over time, has made a concerted effort to grab career slots in the bureaucracy.” “You have this mutually reinforcing system through which the schools that churn out the degrees they carry with them are equally supportive and enthusiastic promoters of these policies.”

Minnesota Concerning the recent removal of race as a preferred factor COVID-19 Patients will receive monoclonal antibody treatment after receiving backlash.

Following the debate, the state's rationing guidelines were updated to prioritize such infusions for those who are immunocompromised or pregnant, but repeal the scoring system that considered race.